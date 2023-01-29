YORK’S newest classical music orchestra will be giving its first public performance on February 5 – in a belated celebration of the Chinese New Year.

The East Asian Ensemble, made up of 19 York children from the city’s Chinese community, held its first rehearsals on January 14.

It is preparing to give its first public performance at a concert at The Mount School on February 5, which is the Chinese Lantern Festival, marking the 15th day since the start of the Chinese New Year.

The ensemble’s conductor Paul Feehan, a former director of music at Bootham School, said the children, aged between six and 18, will perform orchestral versions of three traditional Chinese folk songs as part of the concert.

He said even though the ensemble had only been formed a few weeks ago, he was very pleased with their progress.

“I think people will be quite impressed,” he said.

The concert, which is expected to be attended by the Lord Mayor of York Cllr David Carr, is by invitation only. But Mr Feehan said it was hoped the ensemble would give further public performances in future.