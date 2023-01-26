YORK Knights will still be without the spine of their squad for their Betfred Championship season opener against Widnes Vikings (February 5), head coach Andrew Henderson has revealed.

With injuries to key players including prop Pauli Pauli, second row Ukuma Ta’ai, scrum-half Jamie Ellis and new signing Jesse Dee, Henderson was only able to name a squad of 19 players for the Knights’ pre-season outings against Betfred League One title contenders Doncaster RLFC and Championship rivals Batley Bulldogs.

However, that didn’t seem to affect the quality of his side’s performances, with the Knights’ 28-12 victory at Doncaster, in which they ran in 20 unanswered points after the interval, followed up by an impressive 48-12 win against Batley behind closed doors on the all-weather surface at York St John’s Sports Park last weekend.

“I can’t say a hundred per cent for certain [who will be back for Widnes],” Henderson said.

“Pauli Pauli is still quite a while away as he recovers from the ACL.

“I can’t give a timeline on Ukuma Ta’ai as we’re still trying to figure that one out. We’re managing him as best we can, but I’m not sure.

“I’m hopeful with Jesse Dee, as he’s only had a minor pec tear.

“He should be back, obviously early in the season, but again, I can’t confirm when that’ll be.

“Jamie Ellis is still probably another couple of months away as he’s recovering from a long-term pec tear injury, it was a major one that he had to have an operation on.

“Brad Ward, he’s another one coming back off a knee cleanout. He should be back early, probably maybe Round Two or Three, I reckon.

“I think we’ll get a couple back available for those early rounds.”

One player who could be available is captain Chris Clarkson, who looks set to make his return from injury against his former side.

“Chris is not quite where he needs to be just yet,” Henderson added.

“I’m hopeful that he’ll pull through and be available for Round One.

“That may not be the case, but I’m not going to risk anybody who’s not a hundred per cent for Round One.

“We don’t have the biggest squad at the moment and so I can’t afford to do further damage or to have somebody who’s maybe dealing with a minor injury at the moment become a medium-type injury or a major injury.

“So I’ve just got to manage that, and manage people well this year because unfortunately we don’t have the luxury of having a deep squad or a big squad.

“We’ve currently got a lot of players out, so I’m going to have to be smart with that.”

Henderson will be looking to maintain the Knights’ unbeaten run under his stewardship next Sunday (February 5, 3pm), in what will be his side’s first run out at the LNER Community Stadium, and is looking forward to being in front of the home fans for the first time.

“I’m really, really excited for the fans to be able to see their team play,” he enthused.

“I’m hopeful that the team will be able to deliver a level of consistency and performance that the fans can enjoy and appreciate and be proud of.

“Ultimately, that’s their job.

“I’m a realist, we want to win every game, but we may not.

“But I’ll be happy if at least we come off that field and we know we’ve competed, the effort’s been there and we’ve given a good account of ourselves.”