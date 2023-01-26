Sir Rod Stewart called into a live Sky News phone-in offering to donate money for medical scans after hearing stories relating to the NHS crisis.

The singer told reporter Sarah-Jane Mee that it was "ridiculous" that people were having to wait long hours to receive vital scans and treatment, adding that the Conservatives should "give the Labour Party a go."

He told Sky News: "I personally have been a Tory for a long time but I think this government should stand down now and give the Labour Party a go, this is heartbreaking.

"In all my years in this country I've never seen it so bad... change the b***** government."

He added that he would like to donate money to pay for "10 or 20 scans" after listening in on the news programme as the crisis impacting the NHS was discussed.

The rockstar added: "I don't need the publicity, I just want to do some good things and this I think is a good thing. If other people follow me I would love that."

He also expressed his support for strike action undertaken by nurses, telling reporters that the NHS needs to be "rebuilt with billions and billions" to overcome its current crisis, adding: I'm on your side."

A number of people called into the live phone-in with Victoria telling of how her father died earlier in the month after suffering Covid and pneumonia in the hospital while awaiting five months to be discharged.

Another caller said that she had been on a waiting list for an appointment for three years, saying: "I'm losing the will to live."

One user had a more positive experience, telling Sarah-Jane Mee that she was happy with her treatment but blamed the government for failing to fund the health service properly.