TRADES unionists are planning to stage a rally and march through York next week in support of the right to strike.

York & District Trades Union Council (TUC) said that in recent months, unions had been fighting back against the rising cost of living, excessive workloads and inadequate pay, for example in the Royal Mail, railways, education and health service.

But the Government's response had been to try and restrict the right to strike by passing still more repressive anti-union legislation, and up to one million protesting workers would be taking part in industrial action next Wednesday.

It said the York and District TUC has organised a rally for striking workers and their supporters, starting at noon in Exhibition Square, followed by a march through the city centre to St Helen's Square.

President Leigh Wilks claimed this was the 'Conservatives’ Winter of Discontent' adding:"Our members are suffering with a cost of living crisis and energy costs which are decimating family finances, while the Government simply fiddles while Rome burns by attempting to destroy workers rights and civil liberties with repressive and totalitarian-style legislature."

