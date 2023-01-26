Changes have been approved in a recently-sold haunted former York restaurant.

La Piazza at 45 Goodramgate can carry out internal and external works including refurbishing toilet areas, a new extraction system, plus new fire doors with auto-opening devices.

The property, which says it is planning to re-open, is Grade I-listed and is located in the city centre within the Central Historic Core conservation area.

The applicants are Decio Franca and Arjan Boci of Hallfield Lane, Wetherby, who bought the premises from Emilio Comito and his family, who had ran the restaurant for 25 years.

The Guildhall Planning Panel said it had concerns about potential noise to neighbours from the relocated ventilation and extraction system.

York Civic Trust supported the changes as long as “historic fabric is not affected.”

Such work in the 20th Century ranges include a new bar and commercial kitchen, which is “relatively minor.”

“The proposed changes within the early 17th century range relating to the toilets and chill out area include new floor and wall finishes as well as new sanitaryware and baby changing tables.”

The trust added: “Provided the bathroom interventions do not affect the historic fabric, we support the proposals.”

Recommending approval, council staff agreed: “The proposed alterations will respect the special historic and architectural interest of the building and the character of the conservation area and there will be no adverse impact on surrounding occupants.”