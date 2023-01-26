WHEN Curtis Turpin killed Francis McNally, he was on bail for a mass attack on another man in the street.

Harry Crowson told York Crown Court that Turpin held a bottle by the neck during the night-time incident in the city centre on August 31, 2021.

He was one of a group of three who argued with the victim and an unknown male just after midnight.

Turpin chased the unknown male away and all three fought the victim.

“He (the victim) ended up on the floor kicked and punched repeatedly by Turpin and the others,” said Mr Crowson.

The victim tried to run away and was chased by Turpin, who “once again had the bottle in his hand,” said the prosecution barrister.

Turpin, 35, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, York, originally denied affray but changed his plea shortly before he was due to stand trial.

He murdered Francis McNally on October 27, 2021.

In June 2022, he was jailed for nine months at York Crown Court and served the sentence whilst on remand for the murder charge.

His barrister Chris Dunn said no-one was hurt, and the bottle was only used to threaten and not as a weapon.

“The defendant is very upset and remorseful. It was one of those incidents that escalated, and he had not wanted to be involved in it,” said Mr Dunn.

The other two people involved were sentenced separately after each also admitted affray.

Megan Herrington, 34, of Learmans Way, Copmanthorpe, was given a nine-month sentence suspended for 18 months on condition she does 36 days’ rehabilitative activities.

Andrew Stirling, 47, of Ordnance Lane, Fulford, was given a 11-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 15 days’ rehabilitative activities.