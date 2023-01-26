A two-storey eatery with outdoor seating has been approved in York despite much opposition.

Trevor Ward has received planning approval to change the use the Eden Spa Beauty Salon to a café/restaurant.

This was despite 15 letters of opposition from neighbours close to the site at 194 Fulford Road, including Fishergate ward councillor Dave Taylor, being sent to the council.

They and the Fishergate Planning Panel raised concerns over a lack of details submitted with the application, regarding opening hours, flues/extraction of cooking odours, waste storage, parking and noise pollution.

The also said the proposal would compete with existing cafes nearby.

However, recommending approval for the scheme, City of York Council planning staff said the issue of competing premises was not a material planning consideration. Furthermore, the exact details of the proposed future use could not be confirmed as the application was made before it was put on the market.

They added that due to the size of the premises and its location on the main street, the premises would contribute to existing local amenities.

Therefore, the change of use is would be acceptable in principle, subject to conditions, and it would “not cause harm to amenity or to the character of the conservation area.”