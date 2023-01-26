A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after crashing with a car in a North Yorkshire town today (January 26).

Police have issued an appeal after the crash on Foreshore Road, Scarborough, at around 11.45am.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment sustained in the collision.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A road closure and diversion are currently in place while emergency crews attended the scene and make it safe whilst an initial collision investigation is also carried out.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on dashcam is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference NYP-26012023-0186.