TWO teenaged girls who went missing from home in North Yorkshire have have been found safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal last night to find the duo, and have now said they have been found safe and well.

READ MORE: Sudden death of woman in North Yorkshire - police investigation update

A police spokesman said: "Two teenage girls who went missing from Church Fenton on Wednesday (January 25) were located safe and well in London by police officers on Thursday 26.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the North Yorkshire Police appeal to find them."