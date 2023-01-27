YORK residents have the chance to become tourists in their own city this weekend, when the annual York Residents' Festival offers free admission to more than a hundred attractions and events.

The festival, which is organised by Make it York and takes place tomorrow and on Sunday, has traditionally been intended as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for the warm welcome given by most residents to the city’s visitors.

Make It York managing director Sarah Loftus said there were more than 100 attractions, events and offers for Residents’ Festival weekend, which was a great opportunity for residents to rediscover some of the brilliant attractions, retail and food and drink offers on their doorstep.

Council leader Keith Aspden said the weekend was a great way to enjoy the city and support local businesses. "There is a lot to explore and discover with, I hope, something for everyone on offer during this fun-packed weekend of activities."

Holgate Windmill (Image: The Press)

These are just some of the weekend's highlights:

Bedern Hall - one of York's true hidden medieval gems. Open both days.

City Cruises, from Kings Staith or Lendal Bridge, free at either 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00 or 15:00 both days, first-come, first-served.

Clifford's Tower - fab views over the city from the tower, after new roof deck, walkways and staircases have opened up previously hidden parts of the iconic building. No need to book.

Fairfax House, Castlegate - furnished 18th century historic house museum. Pre-booking needed at www.fairfaxhouse.co.uk, on a timed ticket basis.

Fishergate Postern Tower on the City Walls. Volunteers will show visitors the spiral staircase, Tudor toilet and timber roof.

Holgate Windmill -York’s only surviving windmill, built in 1770, now restored and in full working order. Pre-booking not required

Holy Trinity Church, Goodramgate - walk in the footsteps of Anne Lister (Gentleman Jack) and George Hudson (The Railway King) Open 11am -3pm each day

Merchant Adventurers' Hall- stunning timber framed building open Saturday

The Merchant Adventurers Hall (Image: The Press)

Merchant Taylors' Hall - members of the Merchant Taylors of the City of York will explain intriguing history of medieval hall spanning over 600 years, open Sunday.

National Centre for Early Music -special taster of monthly singing session Cuppa & a Chorus, on Sunday. Pre-book via https://www.ncem.co.uk.

The Stained Glass Centre at St Martin cum Gregory, Micklegate - learn about the art and craft of stained glass, with experts on hand for demonstrations and discussions. Saturday and Sunday 10am -4pm.

The Guildhall- access all areas. York Gin running free gin tastings and talks from 11am both days.

The Bar Convent -UK's oldest living convent, home to Congregation of Jesus who opened second school for girls in the country here. Open Saturday: entry charge 50p

For more information, go to: https://www.visityork.org/residents-festival/attractions.