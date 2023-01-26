POLICE have put out an update after the sudden death of a 77-year-old woman in North Yorkshire.

As The Press reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police are investigating the death of a woman at a flat on Dene Park in Harrogate on Monday (January 23) afternoon.

READ MORE: Funding for new cancer support centre to open in York

They have now confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances involved.

READ MORE: Urgent appeal to find two missing teenagers from North Yorkshire

A police spokesman said: "The 76-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge with no further action to be taken.

"The scene has been stood down at the address and a report has been sent to the coroner."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote refence number 12230013571 when providing details.