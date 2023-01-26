A NEW cancer support centre in York has received a boost from a well-known business.

York Against Cancer's Leveson Centre, due to open next month at the LNER Community Stadium complex, is set to offer holistic services to complement clinical cancer treatments at the hospital.

The charity has received a £1,000 donation from York-based housebuilder Persimmon to help bring the project towards completition.

Services at the centre will include complimentary therapy, counselling and financial advice for both patients and their families and friends. The new space will also welcome visitors who just wish to drop in for a chat and a cup of tea or coffee.

Scott Waters, managing director of Persimmon Yorkshire recently visited the centre to hand over the cheque for £1,000 as part of the company’s community champions scheme – through which local charities and community groups can apply for funding.

The housebuilder has donated over £1.5 million to charities, community groups and local organisations via the scheme over the last two years.

Julie Russell, chief executive officer at York Against Cancer, said: “We are very grateful for the generous donation received from Persimmon towards our new cancer support centre, The Leveson Centre.

“The centre is opening early next month and will be available for all cancer patients, as well as their friends and families.

“Whether you are from York, or from the wider North and East Yorkshire area, the Centre will offer a safe place to pop in for a cuppa and a chat or to find further information and resources.

“As we continue to develop the centre we will also offer a timetable of services for people to access support groups and services, these will be confirmed later in the year.”

Scott Waters, managing director at Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “At Persimmon, supporting local communities is at the heart of what we do.

“Our Community Champions scheme helps those local charities and organisations who do such great things locally, but who might struggle to access funding via other means.

“It was great therefore to meet Julie and Lauren at what is going to be a fantastic new facility and will undoubtedly have a hugely positive impact on the lives of a great many people in the region.”

If you would like to donate towards the ongoing running costs of The Leveson Centre and the ongoing services the charity provide, you can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/YorkAgainstCancer