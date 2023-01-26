York serial offenders Curtis Turpin and Adam Craig Hudson have been convicted of murder.
The jury at Leeds Crown Court convicted both of killing Francis McNally after three and a half hours in deliberation.
Turpin, 35, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, York, and Hudson, 41, of Rowntree Crescent, Clifton, had denied the charge.
Turpin was also convicted of causing actual bodily harm to a woman in an earlier incident by strangling her.
Relatives and friends of the dead man wept in the public gallery as the verdicts were returned.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article