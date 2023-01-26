York serial offenders Curtis Turpin and Adam Craig Hudson have been convicted of murder.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court convicted both of killing Francis McNally after three and a half hours in deliberation.

Turpin, 35, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, York, and Hudson, 41, of Rowntree Crescent, Clifton, had denied the charge.

Turpin was also convicted of causing actual bodily harm to a woman in an earlier incident by strangling her.

Relatives and friends of the dead man wept in the public gallery as the verdicts were returned.

More to follow.