A UNIQUE new clothing brand which was inspired by a young York woman’s brave battle against a brain tumour is set to be featured on national TV this evening.

Joanne Nicholson, mother of Emily Rhodes, who died in 2019, aged 24, said BBC TV's The One Show had been filming her business And Able through much of last year, and she had just been told the film would appear during this evening's programme.

Joanne and her business partner and friend Claire Myles Wharton launched the brand last April, on the third anniversary of Emily's death, when it was called Warpaint.

The clothing is aimed at people undergoing medical treatments and aims to help them avoid the looks, whispering and other stigmas often associated with suffering such a disease.

Joanne said: "Emily had to endure people’s ignorance and judgement on the way this disease took over her appearance and personality. Emily just wanted to live what life she had left, with a smile on her face and love in her heart.

"It’s extremely sad and quite heart-breaking to think how someone else’s ignorance and cruelty can break such a strong spirit.

"So I find myself and the best friend anyone could wish for, (Claire) going on a journey of education and recognition of hidden diseases and the effects it has on the individuals living with it."

*The One Show is broadcast at 7pm on BBC1.



