THREE motorists who didn't reply to court summons were convicted in their absence and given big bills and penalty points.

One of them has also been banned from driving for two years.

Lauren Louise Clancy, 33, of Birch Close, Huntington, must pay £344, consisting of a £220 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after she was convicted of speeding in Haslingden, Lancashire. Preston Magistrates Court put three points on her licence.

The other two appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Dec 22 Bradford Rebecca Marie Brady, 22, of Dringfield Close, Dringhouses, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding on the M62. She was given six penalty points, and ordered to pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Jan 6 Ahmar Pervez Bhatti, 46, of Yorkersgate, Malton, was banned from driving for two years after he was convicted of speeding at 56 mph in a 30mph zone in Bradford. He was ordered to pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.