TWO care assistants at a care home in York have received a prestigious award afte decades of service.

Tracy and Gemma, who both work at Meadowbeck Care Home, have received a prestigious 15 and 10 Years’ Service Award respectively in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare.

The pair started working at Barchester in January 2008 and December 2012 and have worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Tracy and Gemma have achieved this milestone.

"It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Meanwhile, Annaliza Kemp, general manager of Meadowbeck Care Home said the team are delighted to be celebrating 15 and 10 years of loyal service with Tracy and Gemma.