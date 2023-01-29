WE'VE had all sorts of weather of late - from frost to fog, sunshine and showers.

Whatever the weather, York seems to always look captivating.

And the city's magic has been captured in photographs by members of our Press Camera Club.

From Sue Gabbatiss snapping the sunshine and shadows in West Bank Park to Nikki Balfour picking out the lone red life buoy by a foggy York riverside, they make York look special, whatever the heavens are up to.

We hope you enjoy this selection of photos today, from Press Camera Club members: thanks to Lisa Young, Sally Millington, Clare Tolan Williams, Neil Barrett, Jonathan Allison, Dave Greenwood and Sally Woodall for their contributions.

Foggy view over York by Neil Barrett

They not only highlight how York is such a special place, but also show how nature exists on its doorstep - how lovely to see the snowdrops again! And what is not to love about that photo of the inquisitive squirrel!

