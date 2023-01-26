HUNDREDS of children at a York school will stay at home when some of the teachers go on strike next month.

Pupils in Years 8, 9 and 10 at Fulford School will do their lessons remotely on Teams from home, while school will remain open for Years 7, 11, 12 and 13, says head Steve Lewis in an email to parents.

He said about a third of teaching staff at the school were members of the NEU, which was planning the first of four one-day strikes next Wednesday - the others being on February 28, March 15 and March 16.

He said the action would have have a clear impact on his ability to run the school in a safe way, but he wouldn't know the extent of the disruption until Wednesday, as those eligible to strike were under no obligation to tell him of their intentions.

He said the school's plans were therefore subject to change at short notice, should the local or national situation change.

For those students working on Teams from home, lessons would be given by their usual teacher, unless they were taking industrial action, in which case they would be directed to work from 'Oak National Academy.'

If students in Year 7 and 11 found their teacher was taking action, they would be supervised by members of the leadership team, while those in Year 12 and 13 would have unsupervised private study.

Mr Lewis said there were different opinions within the profession and wider population about strike action, but there was a shared concern over the ability to recruit and retain high quality teaching staff and the chronic underfunding of schools.

"We understand the disruption to families, and we have used all available resources to maintain educational and safeguarding provision," he added.

"We also fully respect our staff's democratic rights to pursue their legitimate concerns."