POLICE have released CCTV after a school head teacher issued a plea after thieves stole a minibus from a North Yorkshire primary school.

Four hooded suspects are believed to have taken the Peugeot Boxer from Lythe CE School near Whitby.

The school had recently bought it as a replacement for its previous vehicle, which was also stolen.

The mini bus which was stolen (Image: Lythe Primary School)

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses and information to the incident, which happened late at night on Wednesday (January 18).

"The minibus is thought to have been driven north out of the village, along the A174.

"We have launched a full investigation and are urging anyone who has information to get in touch."

Police are also asking residents who live in the area and have CCTV to contact them if they have footage of anyone acting suspiciously.

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV after a Peugeot minibus was stolen from Lythe CE School (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

As The Press reported yesterday, head teacher Lisa Armstrong said: “Our bus is so important to our children and to the work and ethos of our school. We want to give them the best possible experiences and having a bus lets us get out of the classrooms and make the most of all that our unique area has to offer.

"A lot of hard work from the whole school community went into replacing our previous minibus to give us the freedom to explore and take up as many opportunities for the children as we can.

"It’s frustrating now as it makes our trips out more complicated and expensive. However, we are not giving in to this and will be working hard to get back on the road.”

Mrs Armstrong also said: “The response from our families and friends has been amazing. In dark times, there is so much good around.

"We are grateful to EskMoors Active who immediately contacted us to offer the use of their bus, and for some extremely generous financial donations.

"We will now have increased costs in hiring school transport and for the purchase and security of the new bus, and are setting up a JustGiving page in case anyone is able to contribute towards the cost of getting our children back on the road.”

If you would like to contribute, please contact the school on admin@lythe.n-yorks.sch.uk.

Mrs Armstrong is urging everyone to be extra vigilant with security, especially at night, and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Please email Gareth Gilleard on gareth.gilleard@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sergeant Gareth Gilleard.

You can also share information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference NYP19012023-0056 when sharing information.