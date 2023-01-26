PUPILS, staff and parents at a York primary school are celebrating an Ofsted inspection which saw it graded 'good' in all areas.

Inspectors Matthew Harrington, Barbara O’Brien and David Mills visited Yearsley Grove Primary School in Huntington at the end of November.

Nigel Walter, head teacher at the school, which has 414 pupils on roll, said he was ‘delighted with the outcome’ which saw the school maintain the 'good' standard it got at its last inspection.

"What is most pleasing is the opening sentence that states Yearsley Grove Primary School is a happy, friendly and welcoming school.

"That and our improving attainment shows what a special place Yearsley Grove is. I feel very proud to be head teacher here," said Mr Walter.

"The Ofsted inspection and subsequent report recognised the work that the whole school has done in developing pupils’ character.’ The report also recognised the work that the school has done in supporting staff’s professional development. We see this report as recognition of the on-going improvements in the school and we are now looking forward to the next stage in our development."

One parent said: "The school is a wonderful school. All the staff care a great deal about the children."

The inspection team said: "Adults know the pupils well. They develop strong, positive relationships in a caring environment. Pupils value this and benefit from it. They feel safe in school. Pupils know that they can go to an adult if they have a concern.

"The support that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities receive is a strength of the school. Adults are effectively deployed. They adapt tasks well to ensure that pupils know and understand what they are learning."

In terms of things the school could improve, inspectors said some pupils do not attend school as often as they should and that leaders do not check what they intend pupils to learn is successfully implemented in all subjects. Inspectors further explained that leaders needed to build on the effective practice in some subjects to ensure consistency across the curriculum.

Chair of governors, Liz Finch said: "I’m really pleased that the inspection team recognised what an inclusive school Yearsley Grove is. I’m proud of the hard work that the staff at school put in every day to ensure that the needs of all children are met."