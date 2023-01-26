A scheme for 210 student flats in York is recommended for approval, despite the scheme being branded ‘souless’ with fears its partying youngsters will create ‘friction’ with neighbouring residents.

York St John University seeks to build the three-storey units close to its existing student accommodation at Peppermill Court, Ramsey Close, near the city centre.

The university paid the NHS more than £3 million in June 2020 for the former care home, aiming to build student accommodation. However, it leased the premises back during the pandemic to help with the fight against Covid-19.

Last summer, the university received planning approval to demolish the building, which has existing student accommodation to its east and south operated by York St John.

The 210 student flats would comprise of 34 clusters of four to eight rooms. Each cluster will have a kitchen and living/dining areas. There would also be social study areas, laundry and study zones and be managed by university staff.

Parking would not be provided but disabled occupants would be able to apply for permits for a car park to the east. There would be cycle spaces and cycle store.

A report for next Thursday’s meeting of City of York Council’s Planning Committee said Guildhall Planning Panel objected saying the flats were too close to two neighbouring houses and “the design is soulless.” A lack of parking would worsen existing problems, the panel said.

Similarly, the council received 13 objections, warning of parking, the flats overlooking nearby homes, and more than 200 students changing the neighbourhood.

“Nearly all local residents” complain of noise from partying students in their accommodation, planning staff reported, and extra students “will inevitably lead to friction, especially on Huntington Mews and Maplehurst Avenue through to the City Residence.”

As artist's impression of the scheme (Image: Newsquest)

However, planners reported the scheme would extend an existing campus of accommodation.

The university’s accommodation policy guarantees housing to all UK, EU and International first year students who meet application deadlines. It also aims to guarantee accommodation to those with special needs.

Its student numbers are set to grow from 7,500 in 2020-21 to 9,000 in 2016, so it needs to expand its portfolio of 1,600 student bedrooms.

Council planners also reported the scheme has been revised since its initial submission, with acceptable landscaping, tree-planting and open space. There would be two courtyards for recreation, of 900m2 and 670m2, plus other landscaped areas.

There were also social spaces on each floor, giving ‘appropriate’ amenity for residents.

Planners also had no objections concerning overlooking.

They concluded the scheme was “acceptable in principle” and would not harm designated heritage assets, such as the nearby St Mary’s student block.

The scheme was ‘sustainable’, was designed to be energy efficient and featured landscaping and amenity space. The relation of the scheme would neighbours was ‘acceptable.’ Therefore, approval was recommended.