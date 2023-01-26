A RAIL firm based in York is offering young people an insight into career opportunities available in the rail industry.

LNER's Tomorrow’s Talent, an online work experience programme, returns for a fourth time from February 13.

Teenagers wishing to take part have a week remaining to apply for the free course which not only showcases the job opportunities available in rail, but also aims to enhances their skill set with a focus on creativity, problem solving, leadership and teamwork.

Students complete several online modules covering a variety of topics such as the increasing use of digital and innovative technology and the importance of sustainability.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “At LNER we believe that inspiring the talent of tomorrow, the future generation of rail workers, is vital.

"We are proud to be able to provide this unique insight into the fantastic variety of careers our industry has to offer where young people across our route are given the opportunity to engage with and hear from experts in a wide range of fields."

More than 500 teenagers living within 10 miles of the LNER route have taken part in the programme which is open to 14-18-year-olds in years 10-13 in England.

For further details on how to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/3wx9XdT