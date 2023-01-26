No wonder we have a housing crisis.

Developers should be encouraged to increase production, not be faced with evermore demands that remove the incentive to provide new homes.

The CIL (Community Infra Structure Levy - a charge local authorities can set on new development to raise funds for infrastructure such as schools or transport) is just another tax on an already overtaxed sector.

When I graduated in 1975 there was none of the bureaucracy, excessive regulation and financial burdens that abound today. In the decades that followed firms thrived and built homes the country needed.

New housing brought prosperity. Occupiers of new homes paid rates. Building firms provided jobs, paid tax on their profits - and their employees paid tax. The more profit firms made, the more tax went to government.

But then government interference started and the demands became evermore onerous and costly. It was no longer worth the risk or the effort to build. Inevitably supply declined, while demand increased. The result is the disaster we now have.

Matthew Laverack, Architect, York