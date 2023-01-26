Poundland has announced it will open or relocate at least 50 stores in the UK, creating up to 800 new jobs.

The popular budget retailer hopes to open the new stores by September 2023.

Eight of the locations are already confirmed with a planned opening time between January and March.

Another six of the sites are in the final stage of lease negotiations.

It is hoped 26 new stores will open between April and June, with 13 more hopefully opening from July to September.

Barry Williams, Poundland’s managing director, said: “We know how customers appreciate the effort we’ve made in the last few years to transform our offer, offering them more of what they want to buy, week-in, week-out.

“That transformation means we have to step up our search for the best locations to bring the best of Poundland to customers across the UK and that’s precisely what we’ll do in 2023.

“We will continue to work hard to find the right locations that suit the range of Poundland formats we now offer - from small neighbourhood convenience stores to our large destination stores.”

Poundland opened 18 stores between October to December last year.

This is the full list of new openings confirmed by Poundland so far: