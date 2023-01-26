A weather chart has shown the exact date the UK could be covered in up to seven inches of snow due to a “stratospheric polar vortex”.

Parts of the UK have been hit with freezing fog this week, while others have seen temperatures in the double figures, with up to 19C difference at points.

And strange weather phenomena look set to continue as one forecaster predicts that a second ‘Beast from the East’ could be on the way.

Weather maps from WXCHARTS so the exact days the arctic blast may hit.

The polar vortex could bring back the chaos caused by the original Beast from the East in 2018.

According to the weather maps snow will begin to fall on February 4 across Scotland and northern England, with up to two inches falling in the early hours.

But as the day progresses more snow is predicted, with six inches potentially falling in northern Scotland, while the chance of snow spreads to Wales and more central areas of England.

The following day up to seven inches of snow could fall in Scotland, and it will be felt as far south as the Midlands and parts of Wales.

Brian Gaze from The Weather Outlook told the Express: "Computer models are suggesting that a weakening of the Stratospheric Polar Vortex (SPV) in the coming weeks could lead to an increasing chance of cold weather during February.

"It's a long way off in weather terms but the period around Valentine's Day has, in the past, often brought the UK some of its coldest and most wintry spells of weather.

"A weakening SPV leads to an increasing chance of a very cold Arctic Blast or a Beast From The East weather pattern, like the one we saw in February 2018."

However, the Met Office have played down the threat of a new Beast from the East.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said the worst of the cold spell is over, with temperatures expected to climb next week across the whole of the UK.

Mr Snell said: “Next week, looking at the severe front, it’s looking pretty benign.

“We’re starting to lose the risk of fog and temperatures are generally around where they should be

“We’ll probably lose the really hard frosts. In terms of ice and snow, it certainly looks like we’re over the worst.

“We’ve got to keep an eye on risk of fog generally this cold spell, although the main hazards from it look like they are beginning to diminish.”

And there is no talk of snow moving into next week either from the Met Office, though they do hint at “wintry showers”.