A DANCING event for a food bank in York raised more than £1,000 to support the charity's work.

On Saturday January 21, over 40 people attended an afternoon of circle dancing at the Priory Street Centre, raising £1,050 for York Food Bank.

The afternoon’s activities included a raffle, baked goods and craft stalls and chair massages. Participants joined in learning circle dances from all over the world including dances from Greece, Romania, Klezmer and the UK.

All the dances were taught by Karen Michaelsen, who has been teaching circle dance in York for over 25 years.

Karen said: “We had a marvellous afternoon, with the local circle dancers pulling out the stops to fundraise as much as we could for the York Food Bank.

"Circle dance comes from a tradition of communities dancing together, so it is very appropriate that our donation will support those in need in our community.

"I would like to thank all those who attended and donated money, goods and time.”