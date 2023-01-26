The jury in the York murder trial will today be considering their verdicts for the second day.

They have so far spent an hour and a half debating the charges against Curtis Turpin and Adam Craig Hudson.

Both men are alleged to have murdered Francis McNally, 35, in Turpin's flat off Haxby Road in York on October 27. 2021.

Turpin, 35, of Markham Crescent, and Hudson, 41, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, both deny murder.

Hudson has admitted the manslaughter of Mr McNally. Turpin denies causing actual bodily harm to a woman in a separate incident.