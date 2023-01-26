A DONATION drive launched with the aim of supporting women and children who are victims of domestic abuse has raised more than £300 and received countless toys.

The successful initiative was launched in late December by Jessica Williams, a care supervisor at Bluebird Care Harrogate, and has raised £305 to be donated to Harrogate Women’s Refuge.

Jessica’s dedication to supporting the refuge follows her own personal experience of a women’s refuge back in 2018 after she was the victim of domestic violence by her ex-boyfriend.

Jessica said: "I am delighted with how the initiative has gone. I think it has been a real success and it’s meant a lot to me to know that the donations from this drive will make a real difference to the lives of other people going through what I know is such a difficult time."

Jessica decided to launch a donation drive in a bid to play give back to the community that helped her to get back on her feet.