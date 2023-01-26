READ MORE: Church Fenton: missing teenagers found safe in London

AN urgent appeal has gone out to help find two teenagers.

North Yorkshire Police are asking the public to report any sightings of Chardonnay, 15, and London, 13, who were last seen just after 1pm on Wednesday (January 25) at Church Fenton, near Tadcaster. They have links to Manchester and London and may have travelled there.

Chardonnay is described as white with a southern London accent, slim build with red-coloured wavy collar-length hair. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater, black leggings and a red puffa coat with a fur hood.



London is described as black with a slight Manchester accent, slim build with brown eyes and wears a long black wig. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater, black leggings, a black Canada Goose coat and a hat with built-in goggles.

If you see either girl, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12230014844.