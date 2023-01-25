A BARBER has had a lucky escape after a car was reversed into his shop's front window.
The plate glass window was shattered in the incident, which happened this afternoon at Kurdish Top Barber in Market Place, Pocklington, but it is understood that no one was injured.
An eyewitness said the elderly driver of the car appeared to have got into the wrong gear by mistake and reversed straight into the plate glass window.
"He looked shocked but thank goodness nobody was hurt," said the witness, who did not wish to be named. "It could have been so much worse."
They added that the shop was cordoned off by police after the accident.
