YORK residents commemorated the extraordinary acts of ordinary people for Holocaust Memorial Day 2023 at York Minster.

Every year, January 27 marks Holocaust Memorial Day, which sees people all across the world reflect on the Holocaust, as well as other genocides and persecutions worldwide.

This year's theme, 'Ordinary People', remembers the past and present day ordinary people, who turned a blind eye or committed acts of persecution, but also those who committed extraordinary actions to save others or prevent persecutions from happening.

Star of David to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day (Image: Emily Horner)

Tonight (Wednesday, January 25), York Minster is hosting its annual Holocaust Memorial Commemoration event, which sees candles set out on the floor in the form of the Star of David lit in the memory of the more than six million Jews and other victims murdered by the Nazis in the Second World War.

Starting with Evensong, at 5.30pm, the event includes readings of stories from those affected by the Holocaust, music, poetry, prayers and quiet reflection.

Canon Maggie McLean, of York Minster (Image: Emily Horner)

Canon Maggie McLean, of York Minster, said: "In today's world, we look around at the war raging across Europe, people are still victims of other people's aggression, and so keeping events like this is not just about the past, but also about the present, and a positive commitment to the future.

"Those gathering here tonight are people of peace, of different faith groups and those who have none, who work for peace across the city, and people who are refugees.

"The world is full of ordinary people who do extraordinary things and don't think they have done so.

"One story we will hear is from a woman whose father evacuated from Czechoslovakia at the start of the Second World War.

"If it wasn't for the guard on the train turning a blind eye to him, he wouldn't have made it to the UK, despite, as she says, it was clear that he was Jewish.

"It illustrates how an ordinary guard could have gone both ways, he could have chosen to inform the authorities and taken him to Auschwitz.

"The event allows us the opportunity to hear the horrors but also know that we are ordinary people, who have the capability of doing extraordinary things - even if that's just calling something out.

"We have great capacity for evil, but extraordinary capacity for good. This event celebrates a God who is love, light in the darkness, and to recommit ourselves to a better future."

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: "As a city, we are committed to honouring and remembering those who have lost their lives in the atrocities of the Holocaust.

"As we take time to reflect, we must all work together to stop division and the spread of hatred in our society.

"This Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity for us to remember that we can all play a part and take action to challenge prejudice.”