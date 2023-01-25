A MAN has been arrested following the "sudden and unexplained" death of a woman in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police officers were called to a flat in Dene Park in Harrogate at around 2.50pm on Monday (January 23), where a 77-year-old woman was found dead. Enquiries are still ongoing in the area.

A 76-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sudden death inquiry and released under investigation.

At this stage, the cause of death remains unexplained, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Quote police refence number 12230013571 when providing details.