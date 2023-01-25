VISITORS to York Community Stadium recently were greeted by a 12ft high pair of giant lungs to highlight lung health and to raise awareness of lung cancer.

York Hospital’s lung cancer specialist nursing team invited visitors to step inside the ‘Mega Lungs’ to learn more about how the lungs work and find out more about the symptoms of lung cancer and local stop smoking services.

Sarah Berwick, lung cancer nurse specialist, said: “Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK and around 48,500 people are diagnosed with it each year.

“Early diagnosis of lung cancer is key for survival. The great news is almost nine out of 10 lung cancer patients will survive their disease for at least a year if diagnosed at the earliest stage.

"Often people are not aware of the varying signs and symptoms of lung cancer so it’s important to familiarise yourself with these."

Symptoms of lung cancer can be found on the NHS website.