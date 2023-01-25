FOUR men were arrested by police after officers carried out a stop and search in North Yorkshire.

Four men are in custody on suspicion of going equipped for theft, after North Yorkshire Police attending a separate incident spotted their unusual behaviour.

In the early hours of this morning (January 25), officers were dealing with an unrelated incident in Beal, near Selby, when they noticed the occupants of a car paying particular attention to the police activity.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The car was stopped and searched and a large bag of tools was located in the boot. Not satisfied with the men's explanations, officers arrested all four of them on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

"All four - aged between 18 and 26 - remain in custody at this time, while police enquiries continue."