POLICE in North Yorkshire are continuing to hunt a wanted man after a serious assault.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Thomas Fallon who is wanted for a number of offences in relation to a serious assault.

In Autumn last year, North Yorkshire Police said Fallon was believed to be in either the Knaresborough or Harrogate area.

But today (January 25) a police spokesman has said they have had an update that he may be in West Yorkshire.

If you have any information which could help to locate Fallon then please call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.

If you have an immediate sighting, then please dial 999.