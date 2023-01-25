POLICE in North Yorkshire are continuing to hunt a wanted man after a serious assault.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Thomas Fallon who is wanted for a number of offences in relation to a serious assault.
READ MORE: Head teacher in plea after North Yorkshire school mini bus stolen
In Autumn last year, North Yorkshire Police said Fallon was believed to be in either the Knaresborough or Harrogate area.
READ MORE: Work starts on site of fire-hit shop in York
But today (January 25) a police spokesman has said they have had an update that he may be in West Yorkshire.
If you have any information which could help to locate Fallon then please call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.
If you have an immediate sighting, then please dial 999.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article