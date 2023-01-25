YOUNG York couple Lui and Steph Wright have a lot on their plate.

Not only are they opening their new bakery and cafe/pizza and wine bar in the heart of the city - they are expecting their first child.

Lui, 25, and Steph, 23, are opening The Wright Place in Walmgate - in the former Cave du Cochon building - this week.

By day, it will be a cafe, selling coffee, hot chocolate, tea, and pastries and sourdough (all made in house by Lui).

By night, pizza and wine are on the menu - much in the style of the Cave du Cochon (the popular sister eaterie of the acclaimed Le Cochon Aveugle), which closed in December.

The couple were part of the Cochon team - Lui was the sous chef at Le Cochon Aveugle and Steph was the restaurant manager - but have decided to make the move and set out on their own. Le Cochon Aveugle closed last autumn and is now a Korean restaurant.

Lui Wright with some of his pastries and breads

Lui said: "We are so excited to be opening here."

Steph added: "It's pretty nerve-wracking - it's all on us."

READ MORE: Josh Overington of Le Cochon Aveugle launches dine at home

READ MORE: 'We're closing - and everything is for sale' - York shop closes amid 'crisis'

But the couple are ready for the challenge. Not only have they worked at Le Cochon, one of the top restaurants in York, they have experience in London and at a Michelin-rated venue in The Cotswolds.

Hailing from Lincolnshire, they often visited York, and were determined to move here and launch their own business. They think the location is perfect too.

Lui said: "This street is really buzzing; all the cafes seem to be busy. Lots of locals want to come out and support local businesses - as well as tourists - so that keeps you busy throughout the year."

The Wrights are keeping it local too, ordering their coffee from independent York roasters Harmony.

VIDEO: Watch Lui make his croissants in moments...

The Wright Place will be open from Thursday to Sunday from 9am to 4pm, selling coffee, pastries and bread to eat in or take-away. Everything is home-made, even the pastry for their croissants and other treats such as pain au raisin and cinnamon swirl. Savoury snacks will include a pain Suisse filled with ricotta and roasted veg as well as a bacon jam swirl.

For the opening week this week there will be a special offer - a pastry and a coffee for £4.50.

It will also open in the evenings - Wednesday to Sunday, from 5pm to 10/11pm, specialising in pizza and wine, but also serve oysters, charcuterie, and desserts. There will be a selection of small plates too such as burrata with salad and sourdough and ham hock with piccalilli.

Specials will include oyster and a glass of fizz for £8 and pizza and a glass of house wine for £15.

Find out more at: thewrightplaceyork.co.uk