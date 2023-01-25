City councillors are to determine plans for a house behind a village pub after a campaign by residents, with one branding the scheme the ‘encore of a stand-up routine.’

The opposition concerns the back of the Lord Nelson in Nether Poppleton, whose landlord is Tom Brown; and has been the subject of several contentious planning applications in recent years.

In 2018, a 2.5 storey building was rejected on a second plot at the back of the pub, which City of York planners called “unduly prominent.”

A single-story ‘eco-house’ faced similar opposition but it gained planning approval last year on appeal.

Shortly afterwards, the applicants Act York Ltd, whose directors are Christopher and Alison Thomas, submitted plans for a two-storey house.

Planning documents said this latest scheme would be smaller, more compact and more traditional-looking than the approved building, as the Press previously reported.

Planning agents Walker Architects on Holgate commented: “The resulting sustainable development is thoughtful but imaginative and creates a new house of the highest quality design, reinforcing and enhancing the conservation area and respective of existing properties.”

However, City of York Council has accepted a call-in request from Coun Anne Hooke (Lib-Dem, Rural York West), meaning the application will come before a future meeting of its planning committee.

Cllr Hooke told the council she agreed to the request from the Nether Poppletron Parish Council as the now-proposed two-storey house differed greatly to the appeal approved single-storey-building. It would have a ‘high level of impact’ on the Conservation Area of the village.

She added: “The housing is not required in Poppleton, where 266 new homes are currently under construction. The land with its current planning approval has been on sale for £800,000, so this is not affordable housing.”

In his plea to council planners seeking a ‘call-in’, parish council clerk James Mackman said a two-storey house would have a “overpowering visible presence in a Conservation Area” and would cause “significant harm” as the previous refusal for a two-storey home on the site had noted.

Other villagers have also submitted their opposition to the City of York Council website.

Among them, Kevin Askham said a two-storey building was ‘out-of-character’ and would ‘disrespect’ the listed buildings nearby.

Paul Harper slammed the design changes as the "equivalent of an architectural stand-up routine". The accepted scheme “got through on a technical loophole given York cannot demonstrate a housing supply,” he said.

Mr & Mrs Schofield said: “The design of the building is too large and will dwarf surrounding houses not to mention overshadow them.”

Richard Harper agreed the scheme would overshadow his house and its contemporary design be out of keeping with neighbouring homes.

The planning application and comments can be seen here.

City of York Council told the Press: "The committee date will be determined in due course."