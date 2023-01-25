A VIOLENT man who caused a disturbance on a boat in Scarborough Harbour has been jailed for 34 weeks.

Lee Dell, 37, had travelled from his home in Lancashire to the North Yorkshire coast before the incident on November 27.

York Magistrates Court heard that Dell assaulted a man on the trawler and used threatening words or behaviour on the boat when he was on a suspended sentence for similar offences in his home town.

Dell, of Shakespeare Road, Fleetwood, on the Lancashire coast, initially denied assaulting one man and using threatening words and behaviour to a second man and attempting to damage the boat’s wheelhouse windows.

After he changed his plea to guilty on the assault and public order offences, the prosecution offered no evidence on the attempted criminal damage charge.

He was jailed for 18 weeks for the Scarborough offences. He was also ordered to serve a 16-week prison sentence previously suspended for 12 months by Lancashire Magistrates Court in August for offences of assault and threatening words or behaviour. The two sentences will be served consecutively.

He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each man.