A HEAD teacher has put out an impassioned plea after the theft of a school mini bus from a North Yorkshire School for the second time.

Lythe Primary School, a small school of only 79 pupils on the outskirts of Whitby, has had their school minibus stolen for the second time.

The whole school community is shocked and saddened by the callous and cowardly theft of the bus, which had just been replaced in December after a previous theft and, despite increased security measures, was taken from the school grounds at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, January 18.

The bus is a white Peugeot Boxer, registration: HX67 BWF. It clearly has name 'Lythe CEVC Primary School' on both sides of it.

Four people wearing hoodies and carrying equipment were recorded on CCTV entering the school grounds after staff had left. They broke into the bus and drove in the direction of Middlesbrough.

The bus was seen on CCTV at Flatts Lane at around 11pm the same night.

Head teacher Lisa Armstrong said: “Our bus is so important to our children and to the work and ethos of our school. We want to give them the best possible experiences and having a bus lets us get out of the classrooms and make the most of all that our unique area has to offer.

"A lot of hard work from the whole school community went into replacing our previous minibus to give us the freedom to explore and take up as many opportunities for the children as we can.

"It’s frustrating now as it makes our trips out more complicated and expensive. However, we are not giving in to this and will be working hard to get back on the road.”

Mrs Armstrong also said: “The response from our families and friends has been amazing. In dark times, there is so much good around.

"We are grateful to EskMoors Active who immediately contacted us to offer the use of their bus, and for some extremely generous financial donations.

"We will now have increased costs in hiring school transport and for the purchase and security of the new bus, and are setting up a JustGiving page in case anyone is able to contribute towards the cost of getting our children back on the road.”

If you would like to contribute, please contact the school on admin@lythe.n-yorks.sch.uk.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Did you see anything unusual in Lythe or on any of the roads going north on the night of Wednesday, January 18?

"Have you seen or heard anything about a stolen minibus?

"If you have any information at all which might be helpful, even if it’s something small, please contact the police on 101. Select option 2 and ask for PC 1605 Hayley Turner and quote the North Yorkshire police reference 12230010838."

Mrs Armstrong is urging everyone to be extra vigilant with security, especially at night, and to report any suspicious activity to the police.