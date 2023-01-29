Amy Cooper of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust suggests some great places for wildlife-watching

In search of a little outdoor adventure to brighten the end of winter?

Maybe you’re wondering what wildlife actually lives locally, or what you can see on a nature reserve?

Wildlife watching is an amazing way to connect with the natural world and is much easier than you might think.

One of the easiest ways to watch wildlife is at home.

You can attract birds like finches, tits and robins, as well as small mammals like hedgehogs to your gardens by creating a feeding station or hanging up some goodies for them along with some water and shrubby cover.

Hedgehogs will begin to emerge from hibernation in early March, as will bumblebees and other bees - the early dandelions will provide a welcome nectar.

Meanwhile, wild wonders await within easy reach of your front door, so you won’t need to venture far to see something new.

The best place to start your wildlife watch is in your local park or reserve.

Many wildlife species have particular habitat preferences, so exploring your local reserve in particular can introduce you to a host of new species.

There are several Yorkshire Wildlife Trust reserves within 10 miles of York city centre, all free to visit with exciting wildlife to see at this time of year.

They include:

Askham Bog (3.3 miles from York): Flocks of siskin and lesser redpoll can be spotted in the canopy, as well as very friendly local robins - and if you’re particularly quiet you might be lucky enough to spot a resident roe deer, or buzzard gliding above.

(3.3 miles from York): Flocks of siskin and lesser redpoll can be spotted in the canopy, as well as very friendly local robins - and if you’re particularly quiet you might be lucky enough to spot a resident roe deer, or buzzard gliding above. Moorlands (4.5 miles from York): Particularly popular with young families, the reserve boasts a treehouse, wooden sculptures and a nature trail, with waymarkers depicting the species found in the woodland. From the tree house, a great variety of woodland birds including great spotted woodpecker, nuthatch and a variety of tits can be spotted, and there are also two ponds and inhabited bat boxes.

(4.5 miles from York): Particularly popular with young families, the reserve boasts a treehouse, wooden sculptures and a nature trail, with waymarkers depicting the species found in the woodland. From the tree house, a great variety of woodland birds including great spotted woodpecker, nuthatch and a variety of tits can be spotted, and there are also two ponds and inhabited bat boxes. Strensall Common (6.2 miles from York): A fabulous expanse of heathland close to York, during the winter months visitors looking to the skies might spot flocks of lesser redpolls, stonechats and - if particularly lucky - a hen harrier, or a brown hare off in the distance.

Be patient

Wildlife watching requires quiet and patience. Some species can hear a proverbial pin drop, others can see tiny objects from miles away or detect the faintest whiff drifting on the breeze. Keep a good distance and never approach feeding or roosting birds.

Birds also rest and nest on the ground making them especially prone to disturbance, especially from inquisitive dogs.

Some nature reserves are Yorkshire’s last remaining home for rare plants, or have grazing cattle so we ask people not to walk their dogs on some reserves, and to keep dogs on leads or under close control when enjoying wildlife or visiting wild places.

Walk or sit somewhere quietly to watch wildlife and be prepared to wait - your patience will pay off. You may not spot anything for quite some time, but waiting quietly in a woodland or on a bench is surprisingly relaxing and encourages you to enjoy the natural world in a different way.

Anyone can watch wildlife and no special kit is needed to get started.

If you head out, warm clothing, comfortable shoes, gloves, socks, and layers are good in winter, and varying styles of hat are essential throughout the year.

You might want to blend in with nature or walk safely during dusk and in the darkness, so include muted colours or a head torch. Binoculars may enhance your experience, but are by no means essential. If you’re out for longer, consider taking a drink, snacks, and a charged mobile.

You’ll be amazed at how much you do know already and just how many birds, for example, you can quickly learn to identify. Get out at different times of day, as you’ll be more likely to see different sorts of wildlife - dawn and dusk are particularly good for a variety of wildlife.

Most importantly, share and talk about what you see, encourage friends and family to join in too - we always love to see photos of what wildlife you’ve spotted on our reserves and hear your stories.