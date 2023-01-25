The jury has started its deliberations in the case of two York men accused of murdering a third man.

The five men and seven women left the courtroom at Leeds Crown Court at 2.41pm after Judge Andrew Stubbs KC finished his summing up.

They have to decide if Curtis Turpin, 35, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, York, and Adam Craig Hudson, 41, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, murdered Francis McNally, 35, in October 2021.

Both men deny the charge. Hudson admits a lesser charge of Mr McNally's manslaughter.

The jury heard that Mr McNally's body was found in Turpin's flat on October 27, 2021, with many injuries on his face and head and a pair of pyjama bottoms round his neck.

The two defendants were asleep in another room in the flat.

The jury must also decide if Turpin caused actual bodily harm to a woman in a separate incident some weeks before Mr McNally died.

The jurors were told they could take as long as they like to decide on their verdicts.