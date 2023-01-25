CAR thieves have struck in a North Yorkshire village.

County police are appealing for witnesses and information following a theft of a Toyota car from a Selby village.

They say the white Toyota C-HR, registration DP17 HWC, was stolen from Thomas Street, Barlby, sometime between 11pm on Sunday (January 22) and 8am the following day.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers appealing for local residents to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras between these times or contact the police if you saw or heard anything suspicious.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Rebecca.Easton@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Easton."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230013281.