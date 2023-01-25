THIEVES have struck at a York business.

North Yorkshire Police say the burglary occurred at a tailor's on Farndale Avenue in Osbaldwick overnight last night (January 24 and 25) and a concrete block was used to smash the front window of the shop with a till taken from inside.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular anyone who may have seen the incident and could assist in identifying a suspect."

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Toby.Spencer@northyorkshire.police.uk."

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1258 Spencer. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230014495.