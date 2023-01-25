New business premises giving occupants free electricity are rapidly being snapped up.

Two-fifths of the £8m latest phase of Ash Way at Thorp Arch near Tadcaster was pre-let during the 11-month construction phase. A similar number is also with solicitors or under offer.

Estate owner Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust built the nine units totalling 93,409 sq ft, speculatively.

Aiming to be carbon net zero, the units have roof fitted solar panels as standard, audible water leak detection systems, EV charging points, and passive infra-red sensor-operated LED lighting.

Unit 21 has an A+ banding for energy performance, with other units still to gain their certificates. The scheme is designed to achieve a BREEAM ‘very good’ rating.

Occupiers are using the new units mainly for distribution and include existing estate tenants, who are expanding, and companies relocating from Leeds, Harrogate, and York and nearby areas.

Wharfedale Property Management director, Tim Munns, said: “Ash Way Phase IV‘s construction started before the Ukraine conflict triggered the spike in fuel prices and cost-of-living crisis and the green technologies will enable tenants to significantly reduce operating costs.

“Businesses attracted to the scheme are interested in its high specification, which includes full fibre with true on-site resilience; PIR operated LED lighting throughout as well air circulation, heat recovery and air conditioning systems for the offices. Occupiers also appreciate the large concrete loading areas, multiple insulated loading doors and EV charging points.

“There is strong interest in the remaining units, which we expect to let soon and will vindicate the speculative development and provide confidence for similar schemes. We try to improve the specification with each new development and I envisage that we will install solar PV on every new unit, potentially with other energy saving technologies.”

The audible leak detection system, designed to conserve water by identifying leaks quickly, is activated when the water flowing through a meter exceeds a pre-set minimum.

The development is built by Castlehouse Construction, Leeds, and managed by property and construction consultants, LHL Group, York. It is equidistant between Leeds, Harrogate and York and comprises individual units ranging from 4,031 sq ft to 31,647 sq ft.

The 385-acre Thorp Arch Estate is a former war time munitions factory offering two million sq ft of commercial premises in a parkland setting. It is home to more than 170 businesses, from small enterprises to large plcs and employing more than 2,000 people.