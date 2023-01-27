MORE than 1,000 years of life were lost due to alcohol-related deaths in York in 2020, new figures suggest.

The number of people who died from excessive alcohol consumption soared across England during the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from the office for Health and Improvement Disparities show premature deaths related to alcohol led to a potential 1,398 years of life being lost in York in 2020 - up from 1,379 in 2019, and the highest number since records began in 2016.

Of these, 1,096 years (78 per cent) were men, and 302 (22 per cent) were women.

Across England, 293,980 years of life were lost due to alcohol-related conditions in males in 2020, and 138,060 in females, both the highest level since records began.

City of York Council says it is working with GPs to support anyone with lowering the amount they drink, regardless of how much they consume - not just those at high risk.

Peter Roderick, consultant in public health at City of York Council and NHS Humber and North Yorkshire ICB (integrated care board), said: "The greatest amount of alcohol-related mortality comes from those who drink at lower levels, it’s not just deaths of people who are physically dependent on alcohol.

More than than 1,000 years of life was lost due to alcohol-related deaths in York in 2020 (Image: Staff)

“To keep health risks to a minimum, we advise not to regularly drink more than 14 units per week, spread over at least three days.

"City of York Council is currently working in partnership with local GPs to help everyone, however much they usually drink."

Potential years of life lost are calculated by multiplying the total number of alcohol related deaths at each age by the number of remaining years they were expected to have left to live.

Separate Office for National Statistics figures show that across Yorkshire, 877 people died from alcohol-specific causes in 2021, also the highest figure on record, up from 730 in 2019.

It meant 16.7 per 100,000 people in the region died due to alcohol in 2021.

Across England, there were 7,600 alcohol-specific deaths in 2021, a 30 per cent increase from 2019.

Alcohol-related deaths include conditions specifically caused by alcohol, such as alcoholic liver disease, and those caused by extensive alcohol consumption, including heart disease or cancer.

Mr Roderick added: "It’s important to check how much you’re drinking and get tailored information on the impacts it could be having on your health and wellbeing, in the here and now, as well as in the future in relation to health conditions such as cardiovascular disease or cancers.

"Over 5,000 York residents have already completed York's LowerMyDrinking.com quiz so far this January, which gives information about York-specific support options to cut down if relevant, at whatever level of alcohol consumption."

To take the Lower My Drinking quiz, click here.

You can book an appointment with a Health Trainer to discuss how they can support you by calling 01904 553377 or messaging 07789 946 384.