A historic pub just outside York has made a list of the country’s top 100 Gastropubs.

The Alice Hawthorn in Nun Monkton has come in at number 52 in the Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropubs 2023.

The 18th Century pub is one of eight Yorkshire inns making the list by food guide publishers William Reed.

The judges in this year’s awards- now in their 14th year- described the Alice Hawthorn as “a charming country pub, off the beaten track, halfway between York and Harrogate.

They praised its “simple ingredients turned into something wonderful”, served in a “Grade-II listed redbrick building that has been sensitively modernised to create a bar and restaurant.”

In addition: “Chef John Topham has created a fresh, seasonal menu based on local ingredients but with a somewhat exotic twist.”

The judges also noted: “Starters range from potted wild rabbit with Victoria plum pickle to popcorn prawns with wasabi and sweet chilli mayo to wild mushrooms on a toasted brioche topped with confit egg yolk and watercress.

“Among the mains are slow-braised beef cheek with aligoté potato (a kind of cheesy mash), cavalo nero, parsnip crisps and stout juices and roast cod loin with black cabbage and hazelnut pesto, spicy aubergine and crispy potato. Then finish on a rum baba or a hot chocolate pudding.”

They added: “And the extensive wine list includes champagnes, dessert wines, ports and a sparkling number made in Nun Monkton itself.”

The pub has posted on social media: “We are absolutely delighted to be announced for the first time in the @top50gastropubs list! A huge thank you to all of our customers, suppliers and amazing team for all of your support, it’s very much appreciated! “

Last week, the pub, which opened as The Bluebell in 1781 before being renamed after a race course, also posted: “We are thrilled to be listed in the Michelin Guide best pubs in Yorkshire!”

This follows the pub, owned by millionaire co-founder of Homeserve plumbing Richard Harpin, last year winning awards for design and sustainability from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) for a 12-bed extension.

Late in 2021, the Sunday Times rated it as the best place to stay in the North.

The 2023 Estrelle Damm Top 100 was headed by the Parker’s Arms at Clitheroe, Lancashire.

Yorkshire’s highest placing went to the Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton, north of Skipton, at sixth.

Among the others, The Shibden Mill Inn, on the historic Shibden Hall estate near Halifax famous for its links to ‘ Gentleman Jack’ Anne Lister was 14th.

The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley, was 27th.

The Star Inn at Harome, which was third last year, did not make the top 100.

The full list can be found here.