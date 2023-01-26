LARA Fawcett - the North-Yorkshire-based sister of TV adventurer Bear Grylls - has given her brother a run for his money by taking part in an extraordinary physical challenge.

Mum-of-three Lara has returned home to Yorkshire after representing Great Britain in the International Ice Swimming World Championships in the French Alps where she had to compete in water temperatures as low as 5C - in just her standard swimming costume.

The PR professional was selected to represent Great Britain in the International Ice Swimming Association's 5th World Championships which took place between January 11-15 at the Lac aux Dames in Samoens in the French Alps.

Competitors had to battle it out in a series of 50 and 100-metre swimming races in open, cold water, at least 5C or below, wearing just their standard swimwear, silicon cap and goggles.

Lara Fawcett getting ready for her extreme sports challenge

Before heading to the Alps Lara did cold water swim training in the river at Boston Spa and the outdoor lido pool near Wetherby.

Lara was part of a team of more than 20 British swimmers taking part in the world championships - and one of four Yorkshire competitors.

She competed in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events for the age group 56-59.

Speaking on her return, Lara said: "It was the most amazing experience and so humbling to be among the most incredible, elite athletes."

She said the pool was cut of the lake and there were competitors from 45 different countries, including swimmers from Tajikistan, Mongolia, and Australia. She added that the atmosphere was a bit like a T20 cricket match with lots of noise and music blaring.

Lara said she came 52nd out of 60 swimmers across all age groups in one race which at first she didn't think was too impressive until someone pointed out she was "the 52nd best breaststroke ice swimmer in the world!".

She added: "And I thought 'yay' that's OK, that's great!".

During the competition, her brother Bear sent lots of supportive messages and her husband and children were at the lakeside to cheer her on.

Lara's brother Bear Grylls was one of her supporters as she trained and took part in the world ice swimming championships

And she revealed that the Yorkshire contingent had a secret edible weapon - Yorkshire Fat Rascals!

Lara said: "We were sitting munching them in hot tub afterwards - that was brill!"

Readers may recall how in February 2021 Lara took on a charity challenge to swim for for five minutes, three times per week, in freezing water for a month and raised thousands of pounds for The Archbishop of York Youth Trust.