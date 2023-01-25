Is another Beast from the East on the way?

That's the question on everyone's lips as colder temperatures are still around and snow is falling in parts of the UK.

According to some reports, a large amount of snow could hit Britain in the coming days with up to four inches potentially covering the nation.

The likes of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England are to be struck by heavy snow by February 2 - according to some tabloid papers.

Weather maps from WXCHARTS show that the first week of February is when Britain is hit by widespread snowfall, coupled with freezing cold temperatures.

The Met Office said: "When this happens in winter, cold air is drawn in from the Eurasian landmass, bringing the cold and wintry conditions that give rise to the 'Beast from the East' moniker."

BEAST: The WX Chart for February 2 shows a huge snow storm bearing down on the UK

Jim Dale, from British Weather Services, spoke about the progress of the snowfall from early February and which areas are set to be affected the most.

He said: "It's more like February 2 and 3 when it'll start unwinding with snow into February 4 and 5.

"Again northern areas are most at risk but universal frosts/ice will be deep for Scotland and the north. The polar front will be down near the north Mediterranean by then so it’s moderated Arctic air all the way.

Dale spoke on the potential of a Beast from the East developing, saying: "This is more from the north – the polar front diving towards the Mediterranean but it could easily switch to the Beast later – we need to wait and watch."

However - what is the likelihood of this happening in the North East?

Weather experts in the North East have said that some snowfall might be possible but a full-blown Beast from the East is “unlikely”.

A weather expert for the region said: “There’s talk of a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event toward the turn of the month, which can lead to blocking weather patterns and colder weather at mid-latitudes such as northern Europe, but this hasn’t happened yet, so any effects on our weather should there be SSW would not be known for some time yet.

“No Beast from the East is expected for now.”

UK long range weather forecast

Sunday, January 29 until Thursday, February 7

On Sunday, cloud across the northwest could bring periods of rain and drizzle, especially for western Scotland. Elsewhere, central and eastern parts could see some brighter spells, particularly in the lee of higher ground. Temperatures mild in the north, but around average in the south. Into next week, frontal systems approaching from the northwest could bring some periods of heavier rainfall or showers, this weakening as the fronts move southwards. Parts of the south could remain largely dry, while the north may see more spells of wet and windy weather further in the period. Strong winds in the north with possible gales, but generally light or moderate winds in the south. Temperatures generally around average, perhaps slightly above average for a time. Overnight frosts remain possible under clear skies.

Wednesday, February 8 until Wednesday, February 22

During this period, frontal activity and associated changeable weather conditions are likely to bring rainfall, heavy at times, to the north and west. The south and east are expected to see some lighter rain or showers at times, interspersed with some drier and brighter periods. A brief spell of more settled conditions is possible in the middle of the period, bringing a greater risk of overnight frost and freezing fog, especially under clear skies with light winds. Temperatures are expected to be generally at or slightly above average, although a brief colder spell remains possible.