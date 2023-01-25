Three more drivers are off the road after they were arrested during North Yorkshire Police's Christmas anti drink and drug driving campaign.

All three admitted drink driving.

Artur Skorupskia, 41, of Danesforth Avenue, Acomb, was arrested on Poppleton Road, York, on Christmas Eve.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £389 consisting of a £270 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jordan Fretwell, 20, of Evelyn Crescent, Clifton, was two and half the drink drive limit, uninsured and had no licence when he drove on Museum Street, central York, on December 29.

He was banned from driving for two years and made subject to a 12-month community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Both appeared before York Magistrates Court.

Samuel Joseph Calvert, 27, of Harebell Road, Malton, was two and a half times the drink drive limit when he was arrested in Hinderwell near Saltburn-by-the-Sea on December 30, Scarborough Magistrates Court heard.

He was fined £769, ordered to pay a £308 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and was banned from driving for 23 months.