PRECIOUS Albie Lee Paul Higgins is a "miracle" child for parents Michaela and Darren who have endured years of heartache.
Little Albie was born on December 19 at York Hospital weighing 5lb 6oz.
Mum Michaela, of Acomb, York, describes Albie as a "miracle" following a series of heartbreak and loss in recent years.
She said:"After having my daughter born sleeping at 36 weeks in 2014, I went on to having another child in 2017 via emergency C-section as the cord was around her neck. I nearly lost her - but she is now nearly six and doing amazingly.
"I then went on to having a miscarriage in May 2018, then in October 2018 I had an ectopic pregnancy where it ruptured and I nearly lost my own life. I had my left tube removed and was told if I was to fall pregnant again it would most likely be another ectopic - that's why I class Albie as my miracle baby."
Albie is just one of six new babies we are meeting this week, including Bella Sandra Jean Alexander, Jonjo Baxter, Theodore Michael Wise, Frankie-Roman Norman Watling, Bowen Arthur Jackson.
Baby's full name?
Albie Lee Paul Higgins
Baby's date of birth?
19/12/22
Baby's weight?
5lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Michaela & Darren
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb, York
---
Baby's full name?
Bella Sandra Jean Alexander
Baby's date of birth?
30.07.2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 7oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Will Alexander and Amy Burns
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Groves
Anything unusual about the birth?
Quick labour
---
Baby's full name?
Jonjo Baxter
Baby's date of birth?
04/10/2022
Baby's weight?
7lbs 15½oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Miesha Calpin and Jonjo Baxter
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Tang Hall
Anything unusual about the birth?
12 days late
---
Baby's full name?
Theodore Michael Wise
Baby's date of birth?
24/08/2022
Baby's weight?
6lb 7oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Michael John Wise and Emma Marie Wise
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Emergency C-section
---
Baby's full name?
Frankie-Roman Norman Watling
Baby's date of birth?
02/01/2023
Baby's weight?
8lb 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Taylor-Jade Watling
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Nothing! He made an appearance three days early, I had a really fast, easy labour. Definitely the best day of my life!
---
Baby's full name?
Bowen Arthur Jackson
Baby's date of birth?
28/12/2022
Baby's weight?
5lb 2oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Bronte Hall & Brett Jackson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Skipbridge, Green Hammerton, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born three weeks early. Mum developed pre-eclampsia so spent nearly three weeks in hospital, over Christmas.
---
