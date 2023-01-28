PRECIOUS Albie Lee Paul Higgins is a "miracle" child for parents Michaela and Darren who have endured years of heartache.

Little Albie was born on December 19 at York Hospital weighing 5lb 6oz.

Mum Michaela, of Acomb, York, describes Albie as a "miracle" following a series of heartbreak and loss in recent years.

She said:"After having my daughter born sleeping at 36 weeks in 2014, I went on to having another child in 2017 via emergency C-section as the cord was around her neck. I nearly lost her - but she is now nearly six and doing amazingly.

"I then went on to having a miscarriage in May 2018, then in October 2018 I had an ectopic pregnancy where it ruptured and I nearly lost my own life. I had my left tube removed and was told if I was to fall pregnant again it would most likely be another ectopic - that's why I class Albie as my miracle baby."

Albie is just one of six new babies we are meeting this week, including Bella Sandra Jean Alexander, Jonjo Baxter, Theodore Michael Wise, Frankie-Roman Norman Watling, Bowen Arthur Jackson.

If you have had a baby recently, please send us their photo and your story. You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/ - all for free! You can also use the SEND NOW button via the box at the end of this article.

Time to meet this week's babies:

Baby's full name?

Albie Lee Paul Higgins

Albie (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

19/12/22

Baby's weight?

5lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Michaela & Darren

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

---

Baby's full name?

Bella Sandra Jean Alexander

Baby Bella with big sisters Layla and Maya

Baby's date of birth?

30.07.2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 7oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Will Alexander and Amy Burns

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Groves

Anything unusual about the birth?

Quick labour

---

Have you had a new baby? Get in touch!

Baby's full name?

Jonjo Baxter

Jonjo

Baby's date of birth?

04/10/2022

Baby's weight?

7lbs 15½oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Miesha Calpin and Jonjo Baxter

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Tang Hall

Anything unusual about the birth?

12 days late

---

Baby's full name?

Theodore Michael Wise

Theodore

Baby's date of birth?

24/08/2022

Baby's weight?

6lb 7oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Michael John Wise and Emma Marie Wise

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Emergency C-section

---

Baby's full name?

Frankie-Roman Norman Watling

Frankie-Roman

Baby's date of birth?

02/01/2023

Baby's weight?

8lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Taylor-Jade Watling

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Nothing! He made an appearance three days early, I had a really fast, easy labour. Definitely the best day of my life!

---

Baby's full name?

Bowen Arthur Jackson

Bowen

Baby's date of birth?

28/12/2022

Baby's weight?

5lb 2oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Bronte Hall & Brett Jackson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Skipbridge, Green Hammerton, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born three weeks early. Mum developed pre-eclampsia so spent nearly three weeks in hospital, over Christmas.

---

* These baby photos will be in The Press on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

* Please send us your new baby photos and stories to www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/ - or via the Send Now button below